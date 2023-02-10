Capital Group Launches 12 New Model Portfolios

Capital Group, the parent company of American Funds, recently launched 12 active-passive model portfolios featuring Capital Group as the strategist. The models will be made up of American Funds' actively managed mutual funds and passively-managed ETFs from Vanguard, Schwab, and BlackRock. As the strategist, Capital Group will select the passive ETFs in each model and manage the allocations. The models are the latest in a series of active-passive model portfolios from Capital Group that include growth, growth and income, preservation and income, and retirement income strategies. They are designed to help advisors balance the demands of investment management with the need to scale their businesses and deepen client relationships. Capital Group's model portfolio business is an area of strategic focus for the firm. Its model portfolio business has more than tripled in assets under management since 2018. The new models bring the total number of model portfolios available nationally to 31. The new models comprise nine core models and three retirement-income-focused models. They include:

Capital Group Active-Passive Global Growth Model

Capital Group Active-Passive Growth Model

Capital Group Active-Passive Moderate Growth Model

Capital Group Active-Passive Growth and Income Model

Capital Group Active-Passive Moderate Growth and Income Model

Capital Group Active-Passive Conservative Growth and Income Model

Capital Group Active-Passive Conservative Income and Growth Model

Capital Group Active-Passive Conservative Income Model

Capital Group Active-Passive Preservation Model

Capital Group Active-Passive Retirement Income Model - Enhanced

Capital Group Active-Passive Retirement Income Model - Moderate

Capital Group Active-Passive Retirement Income Model - Conservative

Finsum:Capital Group added to its series of active-passive models with the launch of 12 new model portfolios, including nine core models and three retirement-income-focused models.

