Capital Bancorp Expands Commercial Banking in Delaware with New Relationship Managers

Capital Bancorp expands its Commercial Banking in Delaware by adding experienced relationship managers to strengthen local business support.

Capital Bancorp announced the expansion of its Commercial Banking operations in Delaware by adding three experienced relationship managers, including Ritchie Francia in Southern Delaware, and Sarah Ferguson and John Hassiepen in the Greater Wilmington area. This strategic move aligns with the bank's goal to enhance its growth in the Mid-Atlantic region and better serve local businesses. Francia, with strong community ties, will focus on Sussex County, while Ferguson and Hassiepen bring extensive experience and a commitment to helping local enterprises succeed. This team of top-performing bankers aims to provide tailored financial solutions and strengthen Capital Bank's presence across Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The bank reported $3.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, and emphasizes a consultative approach to banking.

Potential Positives

Capital Bancorp is expanding its Commercial Banking operations in Delaware, indicating growth and a strategic focus on the Mid-Atlantic region.

The addition of experienced relationship managers enhances the bank's ability to serve local businesses and supports its relationship-driven approach to client service.

The new team members are recognized as top performers and bring deep market expertise, which could positively impact the bank's reputation and client satisfaction.

The bank's expansion effort, along with its significant asset valuation of $3.3 billion, underscores its stability and commitment to investing in local markets.

Potential Negatives

Expansion in Delaware might signal limited growth opportunities in existing markets, raising concerns about the Bank's overall market strategy.

The reliance on newly hired relationship managers may present risks if they do not meet performance expectations in a competitive environment.

The press release lacks specific details on how this expansion will impact the bank's financials, leaving investors uncertain about potential returns on investment.

FAQ

What is Capital Bank's recent expansion in Delaware?

Capital Bank announced the expansion of its Commercial Banking operations in Delaware by adding experienced relationship managers.

Who are the new relationship managers at Capital Bank?

The new relationship managers are Ritchie Francia, Sarah Ferguson, and John Hassiepen, all experienced in commercial banking.

How does the expansion benefit businesses in Delaware?

This expansion allows Capital Bank to serve more businesses across Delaware and provides tailored financial solutions through experienced professionals.

What is the strategic goal of Capital Bank's expansion?

The strategic goal is to strengthen Capital Bank's Commercial Banking footprint across the Mid-Atlantic region and enhance client service.

What recognition has Capital Bank received recently?

Capital Bancorp was ranked #9 in American Banker’s Top 20 High Performing Banks in 2024, highlighting its strong performance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CBNK Insider Trading Activity

$CBNK insiders have traded $CBNK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDALL JAMES LEVITT sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $468,367

STEVEN M POYNOT (President and COO) purchased 750 shares for an estimated $25,012

DOMINIC C CANUSO (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 500 shares for an estimated $14,687 and 0 sales.

$CBNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $CBNK stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ROCKVILLE, Md., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ: CBNK) announced today the expansion of its Commercial Banking operations in Delaware with the addition of several highly experienced relationship managers. This strategic move marks a key milestone in the Bank’s Mid-Atlantic growth strategy, positioning Capital Bank to serve more businesses across the state of Delaware and surrounding areas.





Located in Southern Delaware, Ritchie Francia is a seasoned commercial banker with deep ties to the Delaware business community. Based in the Rehoboth Beach area, Ritchie will anchor Capital Bank’s efforts in Sussex County, bringing his decades of experience and strong community relationships to clients in one of Delaware’s fastest-growing markets.





Joining Ritchie are Sarah Ferguson and John Hassiepen in the Greater Wilmington area. Both Sarah and John are respected banking professionals with long track records of helping local businesses achieve their financial goals. Together, these additions bring deep market expertise, strong community connections, and a reputation for client service that aligns with Capital Bank’s relationship-driven approach.





All three bankers are recognized as top performers, having recently earned prestigious sales awards for high achievement in commercial banking. Their success reflects a shared commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients through tailored financial solutions.





“Our investments in Delaware represents an exciting next step for Capital Bank as we continue to expand our reach across the Mid-Atlantic,” said Steve Poynot, President and Chief Operating Officer of Capital Bank. “With the addition of Ritchie, Sarah, and John, we are building a team of experienced professionals who not only understand the local business landscape but are deeply invested in the success of their communities.”





Capital Bank’s Delaware expansion is part of a broader strategic effort to strengthen its Commercial Banking footprint across the region. The Bank continues to invest in top talent and local market expertise to better serve businesses throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and beyond.







About Capital Bank







Capital Bancorp Inc., reported $3.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, and was ranked #9 in American Banker’s Top 20 High Performing Banks in 2024. The bank is known for its consultative approach and commitment to human-centric banking, serving commercial customers for over 25 years in the DC Metro Region. As a member of the Federal Reserve Bank system, Member FDIC, and Equal Housing Lender, Capital Bank is dedicated to helping customers achieve their financial goals while maintaining a strong fiduciary duty to its shareholders.





For more information, visit



http://capitalbankmd.com







Dominic Canuso





EVP, Chief Financial Officer







dcanuso@capitalbankmd.com







240-283-0402 ext.1223



