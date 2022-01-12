Capgemini Unveils Quantum Lab; In Deal With IBM To Advance Quantum Computing Industry Applications

(RTTNews) - Capgemini SE (CGEMY.PK, CAPP), a French IT services and consulting company, Wednesday announced the launch of a Quantum Lab. The company also signed an agreement with IBM to become an IBM Quantum Hub to help clients build and maximize their engagements in the areas of Quantum Computing.

Capgemini's agreement with IBM will make it easier for clients to access IBM's licensed technology and provide them with professional services for end-to-end implementation.

Capgemini's Quantum Lab or Q-Lab will develop capabilities and coordinate research facilities aimed at the advancement of quantum technologies and exploration of their potential. It comprises quantum technology experts and highly-specialist facilities in the United Kingdom, Portugal and India, to harness the potential of quantum technologies.

Q-Lab will coordinate research programs to develop business-driven client propositions for sectors most likely to benefit from quantum technologies in the medium future - life sciences, financial services, automotive and aerospace.

Pascal Brier, Chief Innovation Officer at Capgemini and member of the Group Executive Committee, said, "Quantum technology will disrupt the way we compute, sense, and communicate, and will create new industries and business models along the way. … Our collaboration with IBM will enable us to explore the vast potential of quantum computing, bringing to our clients the top capabilities and skills available in the market today and tomorrow."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.