CAPP

Capgemini Selected To Coordinate Next Generation IoT Project - Quick Facts

April 05, 2023 — 03:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Capgemini (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) said it has been selected to coordinate the Next Generation IoT project, part of the European Commission's Next Generation Internet initiative. The project was funded by the European Union's Horizon2020 research and innovation program. Capgemini is responsible for communicating on the project and promoting its results to all stakeholders in the IoT community.

"This project is a great opportunity that demonstrates the strengths of European players in this high-impact technological evolution," said Ghasan Bhatti, IoT-NGIN project coordinator at Capgemini.

RTTNews
