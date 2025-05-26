Capgemini Expands AI Partnership With Mistral AI And SAP

(RTTNews) - Capgemini has strengthened its partnership with artificial-intelligence model developer Mistral AI and SAP to help highly regulated industries improve their operations and business results.

Capgemini noted that the collaboration will create a secure and reliable space for organizations such as financial services, the public sector, aerospace & defense, and energy & utilities to use custom AI solutions within SAP.

By utilizing Mistral AI's advanced generative AI models and the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), Capgemini aims to provide businesses with AI-driven solutions that are easy to access and have a lower environmental impact.

As part of this new collaboration, Capgemini will offer an extensive library of 50+ pre-built custom business AI use cases, including those validated by SAP, leveraging Mistral AI models.

Capgemini stated that the collaboration offers dual benefits - it accelerates the deployment of custom generative AI solutions within SAP for all organizations and enables those organizations requiring secure environments for regulatory or privacy purposes to leverage generative AI solutions.

