Capgemini To Acquire WNS In $3.3 Bln Deal; Backs FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Information technology company Capgemini SE (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) announced an agreement to acquire WNS (WNS) for a cash consideration of $76.50 per share, totaling $3.3 billion, excluding WNS's net financial debt. The deal price represents a 17% premium over WNS's last closing share price on July 3, 2025.

WNS is a trusted business transformation and services partner. It blends deep industry knowledge with business process management, technology, analytics, and AI expertise. This unique combination enables WNS to deliver differentiated solutions that help clients achieve competitive advantage in their markets.

Capgemini expects the transaction to be accretive to its normalized earnings per share, contributing 4% growth in 2026 before synergies, and 7% post-synergies in 2027. The deal has been unanimously approved by both companies' Boards of Directors. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur by the end of the year.

Capgemini said it has secured a bridge financing of 4.0 billion euros, covering the purchase of securities ($3.3 billion), as well as the gross debt and similar obligation of around $0.4 billion and the 0.8 billion euros Capgemini bond redeemed in June 2025.

The Group plans to refinance the bridge with available cash for around 1.0 billion and the balance by debt issuance.

The Group expects the second quarter 2025 year-on-year growth at constant currency to be slightly better than the -0.4% reported in the first quarter of 2025. The Group also expects for the first-half of 2025 the operating margin to be stable year-on-year at 12.4%.

Looking ahead, Capgemini reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025, which includes revenue growth of -2.0 percent to +2.0 percent at constant currency, operating margin in the range of 13.3 percent to 13.5 percent. It still expects annual organic free cash flow to be around 1.9 billion euros.

