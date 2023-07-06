Capcom (TYO:9697) Price Target Increased by 7.65% to 5,494.89

The average one-year price target for Capcom (TYO:9697) has been revised to 5,494.89 / share. This is an increase of 7.65% from the prior estimate of 5,104.37 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,040.00 to a high of 7,728.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.07% from the latest reported closing price of 5,669.00 / share.

Capcom Maintains 0.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.95%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capcom. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9697 is 0.28%, an increase of 4.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.24% to 29,183K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 2,800K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9697 by 3.05% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,334K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,335K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9697 by 16.03% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 2,110K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,703K shares, representing an increase of 19.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9697 by 40.65% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,665K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9697 by 3.86% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,358K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9697 by 4.78% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.