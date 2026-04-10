Is Capacity Expansion Driving DPRO's Shift Into a Defense Manufacturer?

Draganfly’s DPRO current strategy reflects a deliberate shift from a specialized, low-volume drone innovator to a scalable, industrial-grade manufacturer capable of serving both defense and commercial markets at meaningful volumes. This transition is being driven by a combination of production ramp-up, facility expansion, and the formalization of manufacturing processes aligned with strict aerospace and defense standards.



The company's investment in increasing its manufacturing capacity is at the center of this evolution. By building out AS9100- and ISO9001-certified production lines — benchmarks associated with aerospace quality and reliability — Draganfly is meeting the operational demands of significant defense customers. These certifications are often required to participate in high-value government and military procurement programs, particularly those tied to mission-critical applications such as tactical support, surveillance, and reconnaissance.



The expanded capacity directly translates into the ability to fulfill larger and more frequent orders. For instance, the supply of Flex FPV drone systems to the United States Army and the delivery of Commander 3XL platforms to global defense contractors underscore both product versatility and production scalability.



The new facilities, including a specialized Texas AIR operations center and new Canadian facilities, enhance production capacity, reduce delivery timelines and strengthen supply-chain resilience. This expanded footprint is particularly important in meeting the operational demands of defense customers, including Sweden’s search and rescue units and the United States Special Operations Command.

Capacity Expansion Drives Growth Across US Defense Majors

Along with DPRO, several other U.S. defense companies are actively benefiting from production ramp-ups and capacity expansion, driven by rising global defense spending and sustained demand for advanced weapons systems.



Lockheed Martin LMT has expanded manufacturing lines and supplier networks to meet heightened demand from the United States and allied nations, particularly in the wake of increased military aid commitments.



Northrop Grumman NOC has invested heavily in expanding facilities to support missile defense and space systems, addressing bottlenecks in propulsion and munitions.

DPRO Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share implies an increase of 57% year over year.



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DPRO Stock Trades at a Discount

In terms of valuation, DPRO’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 1.41X, a discount to the industry’s average of 2.54X.



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DPRO Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, the company’s shares have risen 132.6% compared with the industry’s 30.2% growth.



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DPRO’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.