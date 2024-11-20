Canvest Environmental Plans Privatization Amid Asset Restructuring

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd. (HK:1381) has released an update.

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd. is set to be privatized by Grandblue Investment Hongkong Limited through a scheme of arrangement, alongside various asset disposals and a proposed withdrawal from listing. The move is part of a broader material asset restructuring by Grandblue Environment, aimed at optimizing its portfolio and enhancing value for shareholders. These developments, disclosed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, mark a significant transformation for both companies.

