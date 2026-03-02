Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades uniQure N.V. (QURE)

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for uniQure N.V. (NasdaqGS:QURE) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 229.56% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for uniQure N.V. is $51.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 229.56% from its latest reported closing price of $15.63 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for uniQure N.V. is 384MM, an increase of 2,336.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in uniQure N.V.. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 7.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QURE is 0.25%, an increase of 42.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.13% to 66,141K shares. The put/call ratio of QURE is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 6,150K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,444K shares , representing an increase of 27.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 56.86% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,711K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,425K shares , representing a decrease of 19.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 72.04% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 3,679K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,940K shares , representing an increase of 20.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 49.78% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,935K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,149K shares , representing an increase of 60.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 87.99% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 1,451K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 898K shares , representing an increase of 38.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 37.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.