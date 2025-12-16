Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades KLA (KLAC)

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for KLA (NasdaqGS:KLAC) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.95% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for KLA is $1,310.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1,031.45 to a high of $1,575.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.95% from its latest reported closing price of $1,225.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for KLA is 12,250MM, a decrease of 2.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,819 funds or institutions reporting positions in KLA. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLAC is 0.48%, an increase of 3.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 141,308K shares. The put/call ratio of KLAC is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 5,727K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,719K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 13.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,252K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,199K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 19.04% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,218K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,955K shares , representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 20.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,754K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,692K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 19.00% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,535K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,480K shares , representing a decrease of 26.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 8.17% over the last quarter.

