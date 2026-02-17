Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Fintel reports that on February 17, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.31% Downside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Onto Innovation is $207.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.31% from its latest reported closing price of $217.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Onto Innovation is 1,326MM, an increase of 32.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 885 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onto Innovation. This is an decrease of 177 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONTO is 0.18%, an increase of 24.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.00% to 56,013K shares. The put/call ratio of ONTO is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,727K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares , representing a decrease of 14.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 14.81% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,592K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,610K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 22.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,590K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 24.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,399K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing an increase of 92.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 1,526.19% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,353K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares , representing an increase of 17.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 76.62% over the last quarter.

