Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NasdaqGS:GFS) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.29% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for GLOBALFOUNDRIES is $51.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.29% from its latest reported closing price of $67.78 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for GLOBALFOUNDRIES is 11,154MM, an increase of 64.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in GLOBALFOUNDRIES. This is an decrease of 169 owner(s) or 34.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFS is 0.34%, an increase of 24.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.46% to 557,752K shares. The put/call ratio of GFS is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC holds 450,388K shares representing 80.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 4,856K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,769K shares , representing an increase of 63.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 133.13% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,865K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,608K shares , representing an increase of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 79.35% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,287K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares , representing an increase of 59.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 135.03% over the last quarter.

Squarepoint Ops holds 2,021K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing an increase of 35.67%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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