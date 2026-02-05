Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN)

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.13% Downside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for DigitalOcean Holdings is $56.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.13% from its latest reported closing price of $57.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DigitalOcean Holdings is 1,256MM, an increase of 45.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 565 funds or institutions reporting positions in DigitalOcean Holdings. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 6.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCN is 0.12%, an increase of 12.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 79,427K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCN is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,741K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,935K shares , representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 19.36% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,168K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,150K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 12.37% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,144K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares , representing an increase of 55.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 137.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,062K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,743K shares , representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 9.71% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,038K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares , representing an increase of 77.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 14.70% over the last quarter.

