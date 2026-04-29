Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Centene (CNC)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for Centene (NYSE:CNC) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.08% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Centene is $46.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $75.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.08% from its latest reported closing price of $53.97 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Centene is 152,728MM, a decrease of 14.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 910 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centene. This is an decrease of 671 owner(s) or 42.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNC is 0.17%, an increase of 25.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.64% to 473,570K shares. The put/call ratio of CNC is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 31,799K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,655K shares , representing an increase of 53.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 104.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,271K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,574K shares , representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 37.11% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,275K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,605K shares , representing a decrease of 14.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 87.75% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 9,051K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,128K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 11.94% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 8,590K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,716K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 5.57% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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