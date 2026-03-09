Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Cartesian Therapeutics (RNAC)

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for Cartesian Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:RNAC) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 303.82% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cartesian Therapeutics is $36.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 303.82% from its latest reported closing price of $8.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cartesian Therapeutics is 45MM, an increase of 1,526.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cartesian Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 45.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNAC is 0.02%, an increase of 26.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.36% to 5,207K shares. The put/call ratio of RNAC is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

683 Capital Management holds 280K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares , representing an increase of 17.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNAC by 28.48% over the last quarter.

Erste Asset Management holds 272K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 256K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares , representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNAC by 61.56% over the last quarter.

FACDX - Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund holds 230K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 178K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.