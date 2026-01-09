Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Alphabet (GOOG)

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for Alphabet (NasdaqGS:GOOG) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.85% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alphabet is $323.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $187.73 to a high of $421.98. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.85% from its latest reported closing price of $326.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet is 376,472MM, a decrease of 2.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6,077 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet. This is an increase of 172 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOG is 1.38%, an increase of 10.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 3,636,524K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOG is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 150,387K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147,592K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 3.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 133,259K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131,352K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 108,237K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107,760K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 25.52% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 99,530K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,625K shares , representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 36.64% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 86,250K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,141K shares , representing a decrease of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 20.46% over the last quarter.

