Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 316.33% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for SELLAS Life Sciences Group is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 316.33% from its latest reported closing price of 1.47.

The projected annual revenue for SELLAS Life Sciences Group is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in SELLAS Life Sciences Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 10.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLS is 0.00%, a decrease of 28.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.25% to 3,295K shares. The put/call ratio of SLS is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,250K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 592K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 318K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing an increase of 15.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLS by 24.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 188K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings holds 135K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLS by 21.76% over the last quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS' lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential as a monotherapy or in combination to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. SELLAS' second product candidate, NPS, is a HER2-directed cancer immunotherapy with potential for the treatment of patients with early-stage breast cancer with low to intermediate HER2 expression, otherwise known as HER2 1+ or 2+, which includes triple negative breast cancer patients, following standard of care.

