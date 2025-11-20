Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates NVIDIA (NVDA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of NVIDIA (NasdaqGS:NVDA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.06% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for NVIDIA is $236.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $409.22. The average price target represents an increase of 27.06% from its latest reported closing price of $186.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NVIDIA is 40,499MM, a decrease of 78.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.31, a decrease of 18.98% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7,585 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVIDIA. This is an increase of 129 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVDA is 3.62%, an increase of 14.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 18,347,025K shares. The put/call ratio of NVDA is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 745,382K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 732,326K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 32.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 692,240K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 680,482K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 31.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 585,420K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 579,213K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 488,619K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 462,587K shares , representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 14.29% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 395,743K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 406,325K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 8.63% over the last quarter.

