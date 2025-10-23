Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Tesla (TSLA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Tesla (NasdaqGS:TSLA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.94% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tesla is $332.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.24 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.94% from its latest reported closing price of $449.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tesla is 187,090MM, an increase of 95.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesla. This is an increase of 160 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLA is 1.03%, an increase of 3.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.04% to 1,815,789K shares. The put/call ratio of TSLA is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 88,039K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,375K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 11.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 79,541K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,757K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 64,768K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,499K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 46,016K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,416K shares , representing an increase of 14.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 28.15% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 41,633K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,264K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 13.71% over the last quarter.

