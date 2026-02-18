Cantor Fitzgerald Loads Up 3.33 Million IREN Shares

Key Points

Added 3,333,423 shares of IREN; estimated trade size $171.96 million (based on quarterly average price).

IREN stake’s quarter-end value rose by $124.65 million, reflecting both stock price movements and share additions.

The trade represented a 2.61% increase relative to Cantor Fitzgerald’s 13F reportable AUM.

Post-trade, the fund held 5,025,000 IREN shares valued at $131.06 million.

IREN position comprises 1.99% of 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On February 17, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. disclosed in an SEC filing a buy of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN).

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. acquired 3,333,423 additional shares of IREN. The estimated transaction value is $171.96 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the IREN position increased by $124.65 million, reflecting both new purchases and price changes.

What else to know

Action: Buy; IREN now represents 1.99% of Cantor Fitzgerald’s 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: NVDA: $559.58 million (16.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSTR: $369.33 million (5.6% of AUM) NYSE: ORCL: $141.58 million (2.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: IREN $131.06 million (2.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: AVGO: $126.34 million (1.9% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, IREN shares were priced at $40.97, up 215.9% over the prior year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 203.0 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-17) $40.97 Market Capitalization $13.59 billion Revenue (TTM) $757.1 million Net Income (TTM) $389.8 million

Company Snapshot

Operates vertically integrated data centers and owns computing hardware, with primary revenue from Bitcoin mining and data center services.

Business model is based on owning and operating infrastructure that generates revenue through digital asset mining and providing data center capacity.

Operates in Australia and Canada.

IREN Limited is a data center operator and Bitcoin miner with a market capitalization of $13.59 billion. The company leverages proprietary infrastructure to generate revenue through digital asset mining and data center operations.

What this transaction means for investors

Cantor Fitzgerald dramatically altered its neo cloud investments in Q4 when it aggressively increased its stake in IREN. Investors should also note that it also bought put options on IREN in that quarter, worth $189.8 million, presumably to protect its position.

That occurred as it dramatically scaled back its position in CoreWeave, selling 86% of its holdings in that company as it switched most of its investment into call options.

Time will tell which neo cloud company will drive higher returns. Nonetheless, this is an intriguing play as Cantor Fitzgerald may have perceived a higher profit potential in IREN. Its $13.59 billion market cap is much smaller than CoreWeave’s, whose market cap is $47.43 billion as of February 17.

However, IREN has a key weakness in that it is heavily dependent on a contract with Microsoft. Should that fall through, IREN could take a hit as it has significantly diluted shares to fund its expansion.

Will Healy has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and CoreWeave. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.