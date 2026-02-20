Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Satellogic (SATL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Satellogic (NasdaqCM:SATL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.44% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Satellogic is $5.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 56.44% from its latest reported closing price of $3.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Satellogic is 29MM, an increase of 95.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Satellogic. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 6.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SATL is 0.04%, an increase of 13.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.42% to 72,633K shares. The put/call ratio of SATL is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Liberty 77 Capital holds 20,000K shares representing 15.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 13,381K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 9,000K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Softbank Group holds 2,583K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management holds 2,167K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company.

