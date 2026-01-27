Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Remitly Global (RELY) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 27, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Remitly Global (NasdaqGS:RELY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.05% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Remitly Global is $22.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 54.05% from its latest reported closing price of $14.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Remitly Global is 1,878MM, an increase of 21.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Remitly Global. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RELY is 0.33%, an increase of 0.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.51% to 201,890K shares. The put/call ratio of RELY is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Naspers holds 25,442K shares representing 12.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 11,659K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,868K shares , representing an increase of 32.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELY by 45.45% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 7,692K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 5,554K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,987K shares , representing an increase of 46.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELY by 44.09% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 5,531K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,783K shares , representing an increase of 31.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELY by 30.95% over the last quarter.

