Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.29% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is $12.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 7.29% from its latest reported closing price of $11.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is 1,618MM, an increase of 10.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEB is 0.08%, an increase of 6.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.39% to 167,549K shares. The put/call ratio of PEB is 4.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,223K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,808K shares , representing an increase of 33.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 41.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,126K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,395K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 6,473K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,473K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 7.37% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 5,742K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,183K shares , representing an increase of 27.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 34.48% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 5,522K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

