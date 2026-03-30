Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Opus Genetics (IRD) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Opus Genetics (NasdaqCM:IRD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.66% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Opus Genetics is $9.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 123.66% from its latest reported closing price of $4.35 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Opus Genetics is 17MM, an increase of 20.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opus Genetics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRD is 0.22%, an increase of 30.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.57% to 27,076K shares. The put/call ratio of IRD is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 4,781K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,346K shares , representing an increase of 30.02%.

Perceptive Advisors holds 4,325K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BIOS Capital Management holds 3,683K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 2,718K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 2,003K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.