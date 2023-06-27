Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of AVITA Medical (RCEL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 27, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.00% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for AVITA Medical is 21.52. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.00% from its latest reported closing price of 15.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AVITA Medical is 43MM, an increase of 14.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in AVITA Medical. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 34.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCEL is 0.02%, an increase of 163.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.70% to 5,837K shares. The put/call ratio of RCEL is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 816K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares, representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 111.07% over the last quarter.

Pura Vida Investments holds 799K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares, representing a decrease of 16.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 255.02% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 344K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 102.46% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 335K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 136.50% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 250K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 93.79% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.