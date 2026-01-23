Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Everus Construction Group (ECG) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 23, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.29% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Everus Construction Group is $108.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $103.02 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.29% from its latest reported closing price of $91.28 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 685 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everus Construction Group. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 4.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECG is 0.20%, an increase of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 57,315K shares. The put/call ratio of ECG is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,039K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECG by 63.81% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,665K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,940K shares , representing a decrease of 10.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECG by 15.64% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,936K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 1,796K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 963K shares , representing an increase of 46.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECG by 72.80% over the last quarter.

BBVLX - Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund holds 1,764K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECG by 65.97% over the last quarter.

