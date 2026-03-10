Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Dycom Industries (DY) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.29% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Dycom Industries is $429.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $368.65 to a high of $535.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.29% from its latest reported closing price of $363.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dycom Industries is 5,137MM, a decrease of 7.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.92, an increase of 16.67% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dycom Industries. This is an decrease of 158 owner(s) or 20.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DY is 0.25%, an increase of 21.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.21% to 28,893K shares. The put/call ratio of DY is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Peconic Partners holds 4,108K shares representing 13.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,117K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY by 0.69% over the last quarter.

Hill City Capital holds 1,010K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 973K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares , representing a decrease of 36.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY by 16.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 727K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares , representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY by 21.02% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 625K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%.

