Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Centuri Holdings (CTRI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 23, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Centuri Holdings (NYSE:CTRI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.44% Downside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Centuri Holdings is $25.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.44% from its latest reported closing price of $28.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Centuri Holdings is 3,375MM, an increase of 18.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centuri Holdings. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 25.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRI is 0.17%, an increase of 25.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 89.35% to 95,830K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRI is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 10,848K shares representing 10.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,404K shares , representing an increase of 40.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRI by 37.87% over the last quarter.

Hill City Capital holds 3,830K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,030K shares , representing an increase of 20.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRI by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,695K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company.

Carronade Capital Management holds 3,053K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,353K shares , representing an increase of 55.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRI by 31.08% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 2,855K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,612K shares , representing an increase of 43.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRI by 40.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.