Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Automatic Data Processing (ADP) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 27, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Automatic Data Processing (NasdaqGS:ADP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.75% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Automatic Data Processing is $296.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $232.30 to a high of $348.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.75% from its latest reported closing price of $258.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Automatic Data Processing is 21,224MM, an increase of 1.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Automatic Data Processing. This is an decrease of 211 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADP is 0.41%, an increase of 5.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 369,169K shares. The put/call ratio of ADP is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,049K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,848K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 8.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,522K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,306K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,440K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,389K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 53.80% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 8,375K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,380K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 14.98% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,021K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,905K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 9.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.