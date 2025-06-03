Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Agilysys (AGYS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Agilysys (NasdaqGS:AGYS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.83% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Agilysys is $119.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents an increase of 6.83% from its latest reported closing price of $111.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Agilysys is 273MM, a decrease of 0.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agilysys. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGYS is 0.25%, an increase of 27.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.34% to 38,449K shares. The put/call ratio of AGYS is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,387K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,447K shares , representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 41.06% over the last quarter.

Mak Capital One holds 1,193K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 1,113K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company.

Wasatch Advisors holds 954K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 896K shares , representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 33.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 810K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 42.15% over the last quarter.

Agilysys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

