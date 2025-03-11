Bitcoin Magazine



Cantor Fitzgerald To Expand Bitcoin Financing Amid U.S. Policy Shift

Reflecting the United States’ growing embrace of Bitcoin, investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald has announced partnerships with Anchorage Digital and Copper.co to support its expanding global Bitcoin financing business.

Anchorage Digital and Copper.co will serve as collateral managers and custodians for Cantor Fitzgerald, providing leverage to institutional investors holding Bitcoin. Anchorage Digital and Copper will use their industry-leading security solutions to custody and safeguard client assets.

“We are thrilled to partner with Anchorage Digital and Copper, whose industry-leading security solutions will help us deliver best-in-class digital asset custody services to our clients,” said Michael Cunningham, Head of Bitcoin Financing at Cantor Fitzgerald. “We are launching with $2 billion in initial financing and expect to substantially grow the operation over time.”

With Cantor Fitzgerald’s $2 billion initial investment in Bitcoin financing, this partnership signals a major step in mainstream financial institutions embracing Bitcoin as a legitimate investment class.

Nathan McCauley, CEO and Co-Founder of Anchorage Digital, added: “Our partnership marks a major step forward for the Bitcoin financing ecosystem—built on the safety and security of federally regulated digital asset custody. By combining the best of traditional finance with the best of crypto, we are expanding the horizon of what is possible for institutions in Bitcoin.”

This partnership comes as President Donald Trump’s administration continues to advance pro-Bitcoin policies, including the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and reversing previous regulatory hostility under Joe Biden’s administration.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently rescinded Staff Accounting Bulletin 121, which had previously blocked banks from offering Bitcoin custody services. Following this, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) clarified that banks are now permitted to engage in Bitcoin and crypto services, including asset custody. This shift helped paved the way for major financial institutions like Cantor Fitzgerald to expand into Bitcoin services.

Cantor Fitzgerald President Howard Lutnick, who now serves as the United States Secretary of Commerce, has been instrumental in this shift. Lutnick has been working closely with President Trump on initiatives such as the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, a key component of the administration’s crypto strategy.

“Institutional investors are increasingly looking to diversify their portfolios and identify secure routes into the digital asset market,” said Amar Kuchinad, CEO of Copper. “This significant partnership with Cantor Fitzgerald will meet the growing demand for sophisticated financing solutions, with Copper.co’s lending and collateral management platform providing a complete toolkit for secure and strategic asset handling.”

