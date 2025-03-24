Can’t Make the Tax Deadline? Here’s How to File for an Extension or Set up an IRS Payment Plan

Tax Day is almost here. The April 15 federal deadline is approaching quickly, but if you’re not ready to file your return, don’t panic — there are easy ways to get more time.

About 19 million taxpayers requested extensions on their 2023 tax returns, according to IRS estimates. Receiving an extension will push back your deadline to Oct. 15, which can help if you’re missing crucial documents or simply need a while longer to organize your finances.

However, this only gives you more time to file your federal tax return, not more time to pay any taxes you owe. Taxes paid after April 15 will accrue penalties and interest, regardless of whether you’ve filed for an extension.

The good news? There are several options that will help you pay what you owe the IRS, too.

Here’s everything you need to know about requesting more time to file your taxes or pay your tax bill in 2025.

How to file for an extension in 2025

Perhaps the easiest way to request an extension is to submit Form 4868 (“Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return”) online through an accountant or tax preparation software like TurboTax and H&R Block.

You can also use the Free File program on the IRS website to file your extension for free, regardless of your income level.

If you prefer paper filing, you can download and print Form 4868 from the IRS website and snail-mail it before the April 15 deadline. When mailing your extension request, make sure to use certified mail or another trackable delivery method to prove you submitted before the deadline. The IRS address you need to use varies based on your location; you can check the form instructions to find the one you need.

You can also make a payment toward your estimated liability through the IRS Direct Pay system, the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System or with a credit/debit card. Make sure to select “extension” or “Form 4868” when making your payment.

This is helpful if you estimate that you’ll owe taxes since you can automatically receive an extension to file without having to submit Form 4868 separately.

When filing for an extension, you’ll need to provide:

Your name, address, and Social Security number

An estimate of your total tax liability

The amount you’ve already paid through withholding or estimated payments

The remaining amount you’re paying with your extension request

Note that this information is about getting an extension to file your federal taxes only. Your state, if it taxes income, may have a different process (or different deadlines).

How much does it cost to file an extension with the IRS?

There is no fee to file a tax extension with the IRS: The extension request itself is free.

If you use a tax preparation service or software to file your extension, they may charge a fee for this service. Additionally, if you choose to pay your estimated tax liability by credit card when requesting an extension, you’ll pay a processing fee to the payment processor (not to the IRS).

Can you file an extension if you owe taxes?

Yes, you can file an extension even if you owe taxes. In fact, filing an extension is especially important if you can’t pay your full tax bill by the deadline.

Filing an extension helps you avoid the failure-to-file penalty, which is typically 5% of the unpaid taxes for each month your return is late, up to a maximum of 25%. This penalty is substantially higher than the failure-to-pay penalty, which is usually 0.5% per month up to that same maximum.

If you can’t pay your full tax bill, it’s better to file your return or an extension on time and pay as much as you can, then arrange for payment of the remaining balance.

Getting more time to pay your tax bill

The IRS offers several payment options for those who need more time to pay their tax bill.

If you can pay your taxes within 180 days, you can apply for a short-term payment plan online. There’s no setup fee, though penalties and interest will continue to accrue until your balance is paid in full. For larger tax bills, you can request a monthly payment plan. Setup fees range from $22 to $178 depending on how you apply and how you choose to make your payments.

In cases of significant financial hardship, you may qualify to settle your tax debt for less than its full amount. This is only an option if the IRS determines you cannot pay your full tax liability. Moreover, if paying your tax debt would prevent you from meeting basic living expenses, you can request that the IRS temporarily delay collection until your financial situation improves.

To request any of these payment options, visit the IRS website or call the IRS directly at the number provided on your bill or notice.

Remember, even if you can’t pay the full amount you owe, the worst thing you can do is ignore your tax obligations. Filing your return or extension on time, paying what you can and making arrangements for the rest is always the best approach.

By understanding your options for filing extensions and setting up payment plans, you can navigate tax season with less stress — even when you can’t meet the April 15 deadline.

More from Money:

How to File Taxes for Free This Year

Tax Changes 2025: What’s New With Taxes and the IRS?

Here’s How to Track Your Tax Refund

© Copyright 2025 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.