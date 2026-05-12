Can't Buy SpaceX Yet? Here Are 5 Ways to Get Exposure Before the IPO.

Key Points

SpaceX is gearing up for the largest IPO in history.

Eager investors can get in the game now with three ETFs.

A pair of well-known stocks also offers backdoor exposure to SpaceX.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

With Elon Musk's SpaceX rumored to be targeting a June initial public offering (IPO) that could value the company at anywhere from $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion, it's no wonder that scores of investors are wondering how to get their hands on some SpaceX stock right now.

The good news is that investors don't have to stretch to get pre-IPO exposure to SpaceX. They can accomplish that objective today with several exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Interestingly, this trio isn't heavily allocated to pure-play space stocks.

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Among somewhat sizable ETFs, the ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ: XOVR) has the largest weight to SpaceX at nearly 20%, or $230 million. That makes SpaceX far and away the largest component in this $459.7 million ETF, which turns 9 years old in November.

In the SpaceX ETF conversation, the $561.8 million KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AGIX) flies under the radar. Still, it counts SpaceX among its three privately held holdings, the second-largest of those. Anthropic is the ETF's biggest, closely held component.

The $238.5 million Baron First Principles ETF (NYSE: RONB), which debuted last December, allocates 3.8% to SpaceX, making the stock the ETF's ninth-largest holding. This ETF is a sort of "twofer" on Musk companies because it devotes 15.3% of its weight to Tesla.

Speaking of stocks, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) invested $1 billion in SpaceX in 2015 at a $12 billion valuation, implying its stake in the satellite company could be worth as much as $100 billion at the time of the IPO.

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is also likely to turn a pretty penny on SpaceX. It invested $250 million in Musk's company in 2018 at a valuation of $30 billion. It's also serving as one of 21 banks running the mammoth IPO.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Todd Shriber has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.