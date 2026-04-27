Can't Buy SpaceX Yet? Here Are 4 Ways to Get in Before the IPO.

Key Points

SpaceX isn't a public company yet, but several publicly traded funds have invested in it.

You can also gain exposure to it by investing in public companies that own shares of it.

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SpaceX, Elon Musk's space exploration company, recently filed plans to go public. While that news has excited investors, you don't have to wait for the initial public offering (IPO) to invest in the company. If you've been admiring it from afar, here are four ways to buy in today.

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SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) offers retail investors the opportunity to invest in a private equity fund called the Cosmos Fund, with sole exposure to SpaceX, operated by Templum. SoFi notes this is only open to accredited investors.

Cathie Wood's Ark Venture Fund (NASDAQMUTFUND: ARKVX), an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in disruptive private companies, has a position in SpaceX right now. In fact, it's the fund's largest position, accounting for 17% of the total.

The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ: XOVR) is another ETF that's heavily invested in SpaceX, which accounts for 27% of its portfolio. It invests in both public and private companies.

Destiny Tech 100 (NYSE: DXYZ) is an investment management company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange and functions somewhat like an ETF. It invests in private companies, and SpaceX is also its largest position, at 16.2% of the total.

You can also buy into SpaceX by buying into companies that have invested in it or plan to have shares. Examples include Alphabet, which owns more than 6% of the company according to recent filings, and EchoStar, which has a pending deal that would get it SpaceX shares if approved by regulators.

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Jennifer Saibil has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.