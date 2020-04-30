Canopy Growth Laying Off 200 Workers

Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) is going to slim down, at least for now, with a new round of layoffs.

On Wednesday, the company confirmed to BNN Bloomberg that it will temporarily let go of 200 employees, a move that comes only a few weeks after it said it furloughed the same number of workers due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The company also recently laid off 85 staffers, in addition to closing down two greenhouses.

The cannabis company did not specify in which division(s) or location(s) the affected employees currently work.

Image source: Getty Images.

While many Canadian provinces and U.S. municipalities are allowing marijuana dispensaries to sell product by classifying them as essential businesses through the pandemic, sales have lately been sluggish despite sharp increases before mandatory stay-at-home measures kicked in. And in contrast to their peers in other sectors of the economy, cannabis companies tend to be chronically unprofitable with low reserves of cash.

In a statement quoted by BNN Bloomberg, Canopy CEO David Klein said that "[a]lthough difficult, the decisions that have been made over the last few months are to allow Canopy Growth to remain focused on the areas where we are winning and ensure that we are delivering the highest quality products to our consumers in every market where we operate."

On Wednesday, Canopy Growth shares rose by 1.9%. Year to date, however, the shares have fallen twice as far as the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.