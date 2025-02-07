Canopy Growth Corp. Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) reported Loss for third quarter of -$121.90 million

The company's earnings totaled -$121.90 million, or -$1.11 per share. This compares with -$216.80 million, or -$2.62 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.2% to $86.24 million from $90.06 million last year.

Canopy Growth Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

