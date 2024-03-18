News & Insights

Markets
GOEV

Canoo's Oklahoma City Manufacturing Unit Approved As Foreign Trade Zone; Stock Soars

March 18, 2024 — 11:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mobility company Canoo Inc. (GOEV), Monday announced the U.S. Department of Commerce has approved its 125-acre facility in Oklahoma City as a Foreign Trade Zone.

The company stated that the approval would accelerate Canoo's Made in America electric vehicle manufacturing strategy, improve unit profitability and enable a faster path to breakeven.

"This FTZ will generate economic growth, American jobs, and have a long-term permanent financial benefit to working capital and cost of materials," said Tony Aquila, Investor, Executive Chairman, and CEO of Canoo.

Currently, Canoo's stock is surging 67.52 percent, to $3.27 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.