Canon Launches EOS R1 And EOS R5 Mark II Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras

(RTTNews) - Canon (CAJ) has officially launched two new professional full-frame mirrorless cameras, the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II.

The flagship EOS R1 camera, which belongs to the EOS 1-series, is reliable and weather-resistant, making it perfectly suitable for professionals in the photojournalism, sports and wildlife fields.

Touted as "Ahead of the Game", EOS R1 camera features still-image shooting speeds up to 40fps, Cross-type AF imaging sensor to focus more on subjects with linear detail, strong video capabilities, increased read-out speed, as well as back-illuminated stacked 24.2 megapixel full-frame sensor and new processing system for extremely fast reading.

Meanwhile, the EOS R5 Mark II camera offers all significant features in a one package for sports/wildlife photographers, journalists/producers, video producers and visual creators.

The EOS R5 Mark II camera features back-illuminated stacked 45 megapixel full-frame sensor and new processing system for extremely fast reading, along with more advanced and powerful AF system.

The digital imaging solutions provider describes EOS R5 Mark II as "Master the Moment". It also includes Cinema EOS video features such as Custom Picture color profile including Canon Log 2, False Color Wave Form Monitor, 4CH Audio with 24bit LPCM, and Pre-recording up to 5 seconds.

Also, the newly launched cameras feature the new DIGIC Accelerator, which works with deep learning processing to quickly analyze large volumes of data and supports Dual Pixel Intelligent AF.

The company said that the EOS R1 camera, to be available in the Fall, will cost $6,299, whereas EOS R5 Mark II will be priced at $4,299 and is expected to be available in August.

