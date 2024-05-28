News & Insights

Cannibble Partners with Holy Locust for Protein Bars

May 28, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. (TSE:PLCN) has released an update.

Cannibble Foodtech Ltd., an innovator in the ‘Better-for-You’ food and beverage market, has partnered with Holy Locust to develop a new energy bar featuring locust protein. The collaboration aims to create a unique Biblical snack targeting the North American market, with plans to expand the range of locust protein-enhanced products and distribution channels.

Stocks
