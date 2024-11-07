News & Insights

Stocks
CBSTF

Cannabist Company Sells Florida Assets to MINT and SHANGO

November 07, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cannabist Company Holdings (TSE:CBST) has released an update.

The Cannabist Company has successfully closed the sale of its 14 Florida dispensaries and two cultivation facilities to a joint venture between MINT Cannabis and SHANGO for $5 million. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to streamline its portfolio and improve financial stability. The Cannabist Company plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and exit a less profitable market.

For further insights into TSE:CBST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CBSTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.