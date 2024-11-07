Cannabist Company Sells Florida Assets to MINT and SHANGO

Cannabist Company Holdings (TSE:CBST) has released an update.

The Cannabist Company has successfully closed the sale of its 14 Florida dispensaries and two cultivation facilities to a joint venture between MINT Cannabis and SHANGO for $5 million. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to streamline its portfolio and improve financial stability. The Cannabist Company plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and exit a less profitable market.

For further insights into TSE:CBST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.