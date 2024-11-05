News & Insights

Cann Group Ltd. Expands Cannabis Innovations

November 05, 2024 — 07:01 pm EST

Cann Group Ltd. (AU:CAN) has released an update.

Cann Group Limited is advancing its mission to improve patient lives through innovative cannabis medicines, with facilities in Melbourne and a large-scale cultivation and manufacturing site in Mildura. The company offers a variety of products, including dried flowers, oils, and pharmaceutical ingredients, and has expanded its portfolio with Satipharm’s patented capsule technology.

