Cann Group Ltd. Expands Cannabis Innovations

Cann Group Ltd. (AU:CAN) has released an update.

Cann Group Limited is advancing its mission to improve patient lives through innovative cannabis medicines, with facilities in Melbourne and a large-scale cultivation and manufacturing site in Mildura. The company offers a variety of products, including dried flowers, oils, and pharmaceutical ingredients, and has expanded its portfolio with Satipharm’s patented capsule technology.

For further insights into AU:CAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.