Cango (CANG) Price Target Decreased by 50.00% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Cango (NYSE:CANG) has been revised to $4.08 / share. This is a decrease of 50.00% from the prior estimate of $8.16 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 237.19% from the latest reported closing price of $1.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cango. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CANG is 0.23%, an increase of 26.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.45% to 10,567K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primavera Capital Management holds 5,154K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,555K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Vident Advisory holds 1,086K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 97.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANG by 788.12% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 518K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares , representing an increase of 36.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANG by 49.55% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 407K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares , representing an increase of 75.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANG by 223.92% over the last quarter.

