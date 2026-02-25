Cango (CANG) Price Target Decreased by 25.00% to 3.06

The average one-year price target for Cango (NYSE:CANG) has been revised to $3.06 / share. This is a decrease of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $4.08 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 262.90% from the latest reported closing price of $0.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cango. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 22.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CANG is 0.00%, an increase of 99.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.28% to 9,591K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vident Advisory holds 2,243K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares , representing an increase of 51.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANG by 76.76% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,211K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,118K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 947K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares , representing an increase of 45.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANG by 63.59% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 736K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.

