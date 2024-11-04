News & Insights

Stocks

Candy Club Holdings: Director Increases Shareholding

November 04, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Candy Club Holdings Ltd. (AU:CLB) has released an update.

Candy Club Holdings Limited announced a change in the director’s interest as Gary Simonite, through Annerley Property Holdings Pty Ltd, acquired 214,290 ordinary shares, bringing his total to 1,726,593 shares. The shares were issued in lieu of director’s fees, reflecting shareholder approval of this compensation strategy. This move may pique the interest of investors monitoring director shareholdings as a potential indicator of company confidence.

For further insights into AU:CLB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.