Candy Club Holdings: Director Increases Shareholding

Candy Club Holdings Ltd. (AU:CLB) has released an update.

Candy Club Holdings Limited announced a change in the director’s interest as Gary Simonite, through Annerley Property Holdings Pty Ltd, acquired 214,290 ordinary shares, bringing his total to 1,726,593 shares. The shares were issued in lieu of director’s fees, reflecting shareholder approval of this compensation strategy. This move may pique the interest of investors monitoring director shareholdings as a potential indicator of company confidence.

