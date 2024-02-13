Candel's Can-3110 Receives FDA Fast Track Designation

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (CADL) announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to Can-3110.

Can-3110 is a first-in-class oncolytic viral immunotherapy candidate for treating patients with recurrent high-grade glioma to enhance overall survival.

The President and CEO of Candel, Paul Peter Tak, stated that further data, including the benefits of multiple injections, will be reported from the phase 1b clinical trial in the second half of 2024.

The company also said that it expects to initiate the IND process in a second indication characterized by Nestin expression.

