Candel Therapeutics Advances in Cancer Treatment Trials

An announcement from Candel Therapeutics ( (CADL) ) is now available.

Candel Therapeutics has reported promising results from its ongoing phase 1b clinical trial of CAN-3110 in recurrent high-grade glioma, showing improved survival rates for some patients. The trial data, presented at the International Oncolytic Virotherapy Conference, suggests CAN-3110 triggers immune system activation and tumor clearance. With its innovative viral immunotherapy approach, Candel is making strides in developing effective cancer treatments and expanding its clinical pipeline.

See more insights into CADL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.