Candel Therapeutics Advances in Cancer Treatment Trials

October 28, 2024 — 08:59 am EDT

An announcement from Candel Therapeutics ( (CADL) ) is now available.

Candel Therapeutics has reported promising results from its ongoing phase 1b clinical trial of CAN-3110 in recurrent high-grade glioma, showing improved survival rates for some patients. The trial data, presented at the International Oncolytic Virotherapy Conference, suggests CAN-3110 triggers immune system activation and tumor clearance. With its innovative viral immunotherapy approach, Candel is making strides in developing effective cancer treatments and expanding its clinical pipeline.

