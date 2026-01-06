Canal Capital Management adds Akre Focus ETF

Key Points

The manager bought over 175,000 shares.

The position had an $11.5 million value at year end.

The ETF represented 1.6% of the firm's 13F reportable assets under management.

On Jan. 6,, Canal Capital Management, LLC disclosed a new position in the Akre Focus ETF (NYSE:AKRE), acquiring 175,232 shares in the fourth quarter, worth an estimated $11.5 million at the end of the period. It accounted for 1.6% of its assets under management.

What happened

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: ODFL: $58.79 million (8.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $34.81 million (4.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $26.07 million (3.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: LQD: $20.15 million (2.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: AVGO: $19.06 million (2.7% of AUM)

As of Jan. 6, shares of AKRE were priced at $66.59.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close January 6, 2026) $66.59 Market capitalization $9.96 billion Sector Financial Services Industry Asset Management

Company snapshot

Akre Focus ETF pursues a disciplined investment approach, emphasizing companies with high returns on capital, robust reinvestment opportunities, and shareholder-oriented management. The fund’s strategy involves acquiring securities at reasonable valuations and maintaining positions until the investment thesis changes or more attractive opportunities are identified. Its competitive advantage lies in a selective, research-driven process and the flexibility to invest across the capital structure and select foreign markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Canal Capital Management made a significant investment in the Akre Focus ETF. Initiating a new position, it accounted for 1.6% of the firm's equity assets under management at the end of the fourth quarter.

The exchange-traded fund (ETF) has a concentrated portfolio. Its 10 largest equity holdings account for over 81% of its assets. These include Mastercard (NYSE: MA), Brookfield (NYSE: BN), and KKR (NYSE: KKR).

Actively managed, the ETF has an expense ratio of 0.98%. All else equal, the lower the expense ratio, the higher the shareholder's return.

In 2025, the ETF's return badly lagged its benchmark, the S&P 500 index. During that time, the ETF returned 1.1% compared to the index's 17.9%. Over 10 years, Akre Focus ETF's 13.8% total return trailed the S&P 500 by more than 1 percentage point.

Glossary

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of all financial assets a firm manages on behalf of clients.

13F reportable assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) if their holdings exceed $100 million.

Quarter-end position: The value or number of shares held in an investment at the end of a financial quarter.

ETF (exchange-traded fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Concentrated investment strategy: An approach focusing investments in a small number of securities rather than diversifying widely.

Capital structure: The mix of a company’s debt, equity, and other financing sources used to fund operations and growth.

Convertible securities: Financial instruments, like bonds or preferred shares, that can be converted into common stock.

REIT (real estate investment trust): A company that owns, operates, or finances income-producing real estate and trades like a stock.

Warrants: Financial contracts giving the holder the right to buy a company’s stock at a specific price before expiration.

Alpha: A measure of an investment’s performance compared to a market benchmark, showing value added or lost.

Institutional investors: Organizations, such as pension funds or asset managers, that invest large sums of money on behalf of others.

Investment thesis: The underlying rationale or strategy for making a particular investment, based on analysis and expectations.

