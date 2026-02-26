Markets

Canadian Utilities Turns To Q4 Loss

February 26, 2026 — 07:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) on Thursday reported a loss of C$328 million or C$1.28 per Class A and Class B share for the fourth quarter, compared with earnings of $164 million or C$0.53 per Class A and Class B share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were C$197 million or C$0.72 per share, down from C$203 million or C$0.74 per share last year.

