Canadian Utilities Turns To Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) on Thursday reported a loss of C$328 million or C$1.28 per Class A and Class B share for the fourth quarter, compared with earnings of $164 million or C$0.53 per Class A and Class B share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were C$197 million or C$0.72 per share, down from C$203 million or C$0.74 per share last year.

