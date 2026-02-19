Canadian Tire Corp. Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC_A.TO) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$211.0 million, or C$3.96 per share. This compares with C$365.2 million, or C$4.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian Tire Corp. reported adjusted earnings of C$238.3 million or C$4.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to C$4.551 billion from C$4.200 billion last year.

Canadian Tire Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

